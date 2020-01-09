Global  

Lizzo Volunteers To Help Australian Bush Fire Victims

Lizzo Volunteers To Help Australian Bush Fire Victims

Lizzo Volunteers To Help Australian Bush Fire Victims

Music superstar Lizzo took a break from her Australian tour to pack food and water for wildfire victims and first responders, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:25).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 9, 2020
