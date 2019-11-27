Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

DeAngelo's first career hatty burns the Devils

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
DeAngelo's first career hatty burns the Devils

DeAngelo's first career hatty burns the Devils

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo scored three times for his first NHL hat trick, and recorded two assists for a five-point game, leading the Rangers to a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

DeAngelo, Panarin lead Rangers past Devils 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony DeAngelo recorded his first career hat trick and added two assists as the New...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

skjeiitloud

kayla :) TONY DEANGELO’S FIRST CAREER HATTY IS THE FIRST HATTY IVE EVER SEEN IN PERSON 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

David Pastrank collects sixth career hatty in Bruins' rout [Video]David Pastrank collects sixth career hatty in Bruins' rout

David Pastrnak scored three goals through the first 29 minutes of play against the Canadiens to notch the sixth hat trick of his career

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.