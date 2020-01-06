Global  

US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran

Democrat-controlled House passes non-binding War Powers resolution, but similar measure faces an uphill battle in Senate.
House to vote on restraining Trump’s actions against Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will vote Thursday on a measure limiting President Donald Trump’s...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesAl JazeeraNPRFOXNews.comDenver PostThe Age


Pelosi moves to limit Trump’s actions in Iran with War Powers Resolution vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced overnight that she plans on taking measures to potentially curb...
FOXNews.com - Published


frogmarge

Margie D House Votes to Restrain Trump’s Iran War Powers https://t.co/CsJZxyieyA 2 minutes ago

Gabbybentz31

#StatesMan™ RT @cnnbrk: The House votes to restrain Trump's ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval https://t.co/2nT… 2 minutes ago

Arethusa13

Julia Bondanella RT @AJEnglish: US House of Representatives votes to restrain President Donald Trump's actions against Iran https://t.co/vQqRMRSf6c https://… 4 minutes ago


House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran [Video]House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

The resolution would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

