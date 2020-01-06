Global  

U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.
Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On IranWatch VideoThe House is expected to introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution this...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPRFOXNews.comReutersAl JazeeraCBS News


War Powers Resolution On Iran Is Latest Attempt By Congress To Reclaim Clout

The House is expected to vote on a War Powers Resolution that could force the president to pull back...
NPR - Published


House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran [Video]House passes measure to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, as lawmakers worried that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran [Video]US House votes to restrain Trump's actions against Iran

Democrat-controlled House passes non-binding War Powers resolution, but similar measure faces an uphill battle in Senate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

