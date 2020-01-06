U.S. House passes war powers resolution

News 4, WIVB-TV The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday in favor of limiting the president’s war powers as tensions betwee… https://t.co/lxk1ccdaWb 31 seconds ago

Jass RT @LindseyGrahamSC: The War Powers Resolution is an infringement on the president’s constitutional powers as Commander in Chief. https://… 58 seconds ago

Andrew Tyler RT @AndrewDesiderio: BREAKING: House passes Iran War Powers resolution limiting Trump’s power to go to war with Iran without congressional… 2 minutes ago

CentralAsiaNews #RFERL U.S. House Passes Nonbinding Resolution To Limit Trump’s Actions Against Iran https://t.co/dI2DJjEgKq #CentralAsia 2 minutes ago

UNTV News and Rescue The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution to remind President Donald Trump of t… https://t.co/o3a3UdR7Nu 4 minutes ago

Ꮥassysoutherne3 RT @monica_sassy: House passes War Powers Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran https://t.co/Q0sGORwvml #DemocratsHateAmeri… 5 minutes ago

OLDTEXAN RT @DavidWaddell5: House passes War Powers ‘Non-Binding’ Resolution in rebuke of Trump's actions against Iran — THE HOUSE DEMOCRATS JUST NO… 8 minutes ago