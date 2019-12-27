Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:03s - Published Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor said he got sober because of Cooper after receiving best support actor award at the National Board of Review gala.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this wiseandgolden 'I love you' - Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper with sobriety https://t.co/gL6qOGhKaK 13 minutes ago Metro Entertainment Brad Pitt got sober because of Bradley Cooper 'and every day has been happier ever since' https://t.co/r7fu6fTp70 21 minutes ago CalvinHits Brad Pitt Thanks Bradley Cooper for Helping Him Get Sober https://t.co/9TPn8XTSGr 22 minutes ago ATTR RADIO Brad Pitt Thanks Bradley Cooper for Helping Him Get Sober https://t.co/kpDQG4GXgJ 33 minutes ago Gent News Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper for Helping Him Get Sober https://t.co/KDikrPyLWZ 46 minutes ago MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Brad Pitt Thanks Bradley Cooper for Helping Him Get Sober https://t.co/yITlQrHPjQ 55 minutes ago chiyu❤️1/12mkhrき54a洋画け22a RT @enews: Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober In Touching Speech https://t.co/A6SAKQttfX 1 hour ago TheLiveFeeds. com Celeb Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober – Yahoo Entertainment https://t.co/dl5y0TmTyg 2 hours ago