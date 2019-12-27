Global  

Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety

Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety

Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor said he got sober because of Cooper after receiving best support actor award at the National Board of Review gala.
Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper with Helping Him Get Sober

Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on...
Pitt, Sandler and ‘The Irishman’ celebrated at NBR Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Board of Review toasted Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” as the...
