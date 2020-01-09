Puerto Rico's Governor said power will be back by next week

Puerto Rico faced their worst earthquake in over a century, leaving nearly all of its residents without electricity.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquz said power should be fully restored by Monday.

According to Reuters, the island's largest power plant, Costa Sur, might remain off line for a year or more.

Yet Puerto Rico’s top energy executive, José Ortiz said other generating plants came back online.