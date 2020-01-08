Global  

An Increase In Minimum Wage Can Help Prevent Suicide Rates

An increase in the minimum wage could help prevent thousands of suicides every year.

A 25-year observational study in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health made this conclusion.

It found that $1 increase in minimum wage led to an estimated 3.4 to 5.9 percent decrease in suicide rate.

The study found this to be true among workers with high school degrees or less.

In 2017, there were an estimated 1.4 million attempted suicides among American adults.
US$1 Dollar Increase In Minimum Wage Linked To 3.5-6% Fall In Suicide Rate

A US$1 increase in the minimum wage is linked to a fall in the suicide rate of between 3.5 and 6%...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•Business Insider


Suicide Rates Fall as Minimum Wage Rises

Minimum wage laws can be a literal lifesaver for people who are struggling to get by, a new study...
Newsmax - Published


An increase in the minimum wage could help prevent thousands of suicides every year among workers with a high school degree or less, especially during times when unemployment rates are higher.

