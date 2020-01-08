An Increase In Minimum Wage Can Help Prevent Suicide Rates

An increase in the minimum wage could help prevent thousands of suicides every year.

A 25-year observational study in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health made this conclusion.

It found that $1 increase in minimum wage led to an estimated 3.4 to 5.9 percent decrease in suicide rate.

The study found this to be true among workers with high school degrees or less.

In 2017, there were an estimated 1.4 million attempted suicides among American adults.