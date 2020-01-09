Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section

Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise statement that they are planning to "step back as senior members" of the Royal Family, Madame Tussauds London have removed the pair's wax figures from their Royal Family section.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wax Figures Removed at Madame Tussauds

The likeliness of Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been removed from the British royal display at the...
AceShowbiz - Published

Madame Tussauds Removes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures From Royal Room

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, England have been moved...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChenYuMing9

Chen RT @cnni: London's Madame Tussauds wax museum has already removed their Harry and Meghan figures from the royal family display https://t.co… 1 minute ago

JeffMartinMedia

Jeff Martin RT @chrisshipitv: A spokesman for @MadameTussauds said of the decision to move the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: the “popular and well-loved… 9 minutes ago

RoyalFamily_Fan

Gabriela RT @elliotwagland: Madame Tussauds London moves its figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set to elsewhere in the… 31 minutes ago

Marlinaayu

Marlina Ayu RT @thetimes: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s claims about their finances started unravelling today after figures on their website were qu… 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives [Video]Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen has jokingly offered the Duchess of Sussex a role in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' following the news she and Prince Harry are stepping back from royal life.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:20Published

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.