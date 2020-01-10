SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, indefinite internet suspension abuse of power

APEX COURT BRINGS RELIEF FOR THE RESIDENTS OF J&K REELING UNDER A MASSIVE INTERNET & COMMUNICATION LOCKDOWN, THE 3-JUDGE SUPREME COURT BENCH TODAY ORDERED THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR ADMINISTRATION TO REVIEW WITHIN ONE WEEK ALL RESTRICTIVE ORDERS IN PLACE SINCE THE GOVERNMENT ENDED SPECIAL STATUS IN AUGUST.

THE THREE-JUDGE BENCH INCLUDED JUSTICE JUSTICE NV RAMANNA, R SUBHASH REDDY AND JUSTICE BR GAVAI.

THE APEX COURT SAID THAT AN INDEFINITE INTERNET SHUTDOWN IS ABUSE OF POWER.