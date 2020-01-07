A look at new screen technology at CES 2020

This might be the biggest screen you have ever seen.... In this year's consumer technology expo in Las Vegas, tech companies are competing for new screen technology.

Samsung revealed a 292-inch television calling it "The Wall".

CNET's Editor-in-chief Connie Guglielmo says this product opens doors for giant TV screens with high resolution.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CNET EDITOR-IN-CHIEF CONNIE GUGLIELMO SAYING: "We're seeing massive television sets that you might not buy or I might not buy, I mean, talking about the size of walls, but what that tells us is that in the future, the ability to manufacture those things on a large scale is possible." Rotating screens are also on display in this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

Then there is the Sero, Samsung's latest gizmo - a TV designed for the mobile generation.

The screen automatically flips from a standard wide-screen TV into vertical portrait mode as you rotate your phone.

Samsung's National Product Trainer Jason Baruck says consumers would be able to view videos on mobile apps.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) JASON BARUCK, NATIONAL PRODUCT TRAINER, HOME ENTERTAINMENT, SAMSUNG, SAYING: "Now we're looking at having a product meant for a completely different user -- the Millennial, the heavy social media connoisseur, and the person who's very attached to their mobile device." Then there's the world's first foldable Windows machine.

Lenovo pioneered the ThinkPad X1 - a desktop computer, laptop and a tablet - all in one.

The company's Segment manager Mike Ripp explains how the gadget folds.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MIKE RIPP, X1 SEGMENT MANAGER AT LENOVO, SAYING: "If I'm in other situations where it's a little bit tight for space or something like that, you know, I don't necessarily need the keyboard.

I can fold it and now I have a smaller laptop that I can use on my lap.

The foldable PC is expected to be on sale later this year and will retail for just under 2,500 US dollars.

Chinese technology company Royole also turned heads, unveiling its 'AMOLED' ultra-thin flexible screen that can be attached to everything from handbags and top hats to a smartspeaker.

Industry experts say these new screens are not ready for mainstream yet but companies are definitely trying to bring these prototypes into our homes.