US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian Plane

US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian Plane

US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian Plane

The U.S. believes the aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by an Iranian missile.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down Ukranian plane

U.S. officials believe Iran is responsible for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet on Wednesday,...
CBS News - Published

No survivors after Ukranian plane crashes in Tehran

Officials say all 176 people who were on board a Ukranian plane are dead after it crashed in Tehran,...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure [Video]Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure

The U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published

Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752 [Video]Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752

Canadians gathered across the country to mourn the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:59Published

