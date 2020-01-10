Global  

Julian Smith on Stormont: 'We need to get back to work'

Julian Smith says the politicians he has met over the return of the powersharing Northern Ireland Assembly are "committed to getting devolution and the institution of the Good Friday Agreement back." After three years of deadlock at Stormont the Northern Ireland Secretary added: "The time's up.

We need to get back to work." Report by Jonesia.

