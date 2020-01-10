Global  

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

The cost of protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as they remove themselves from senior royal duties, could run into millions of dollars.

Adam Reed reports.
Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

Harry and Meghan's split with the royal family symbolically marked out by Madame Tussauds in London.

Soon there will be more than a museum floor between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the Royal family.

Meghan has already flown to Canada to be with their baby son Archie.

Who remained there after their couple's last trip in December, while they returned to drop this week's bombshell -- that from now on they'd split their time between North America and the UK.

Carving out a "progressive new role", and stepping back from their royal duties.

Talks are ongoing between the Queen and other senior British royals, who are trying to thrash out a plan, with royal souces say they want to find "workable solutions" for the couple, preferably within days, not weeks.

Many observers point to Canada or California as a logical home for the couple.

Wherever they decide to settle, security is becoming a major issue -- especially, who pays for it.

Their current security detail is mandated by the British Home Office, but that is all about to change, with high-profile private protection firms potentially stepping in.

The Canadian government would likely have a legal obligation to provide them with security, should Harry and Meghan choose to live there.

But fame and popularity mean they will remain constant targets.

Prince Harry and Meghan have said gaining financial autonomy is a key goal.

They put their decision to drop many of their royal duties down to media intrusion and would be reducing access to their engagements.



