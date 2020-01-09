Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $3 million dollars to the bushfire relief efforts in Australia through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance.
