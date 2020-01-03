Global  

Is Ilhan Omar Lying Again?

Ilhan Omar is being accused of lying about Israel and the BDS movement.

Omar lashed out at President Trump's policy of applying "maximum pressure" on Iran through tightened sanctions.

Omar says that "sanctions are economic warfare." Yet, Omar is one of the most prominent supporters of the Boycott-Divest-Sanctions movement against Israel.

At a town hall Thursday, Omar brushed off criticism that she is a hypocrite.

"BDS movement is a movement that is driven by the people." A Jewish newspaper recently voted Omar anti-semite of the year.
