Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

A Massachusetts college dismissed a professor who suggested in a Facebook post that Iran should make a list of American cultural sites to attack.



Recent related videos from verified sources Iraq wants US troops to leave their country Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country. This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran. According to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 3 days ago Trump says will obey law to avoid targeting Iranian cultural sites U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made against Iran days earlier. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:52Published 3 days ago