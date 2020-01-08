Global  

Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

Professor Fired After Suggesting Iran Copy Trump and List Cultural Sites They Could Attack

A Massachusetts college dismissed a professor who suggested in a Facebook post that Iran should make a list of American cultural sites to attack.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
College fires professor for joking on Facebook that Iran should make a list of U.S. targets to bomb

Babson College professor Asheen Phansey was fired for a Facebook post suggesting that Iran's supreme...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



