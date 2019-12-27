This Day in History: First Meeting of the United Nations
This Day in History:
First Meeting of
the United Nations.
January 10, 1946.
Comprising 51 nations,
the first U.N.
Meeting
convened at Westminster
Central Hall in London, England.
The groundwork for this first meeting
had been laid by the Allies in 1944
at the Dumbarton Oaks
conference in Washington, D.C.
The United Nations Charter
was drafted by the nations
a year later in San Francisco.
The new organization
was to yield much more
power over its members than
the defunct League of Nations.
Two weeks after
its first meeting, the
General Assembly
adopted its first resolution:.
The measure called for the peaceful uses of atomic energy and the elimination of atomic and other weapons of mass destruction