This Day in History: First Meeting of the United Nations.

January 10, 1946.

Comprising 51 nations, the first U.N.

Meeting convened at Westminster Central Hall in London, England.

The groundwork for this first meeting had been laid by the Allies in 1944 at the Dumbarton Oaks conference in Washington, D.C.

The United Nations Charter was drafted by the nations a year later in San Francisco.

The new organization was to yield much more power over its members than the defunct League of Nations.

Two weeks after its first meeting, the General Assembly adopted its first resolution:.

The measure called for the peaceful uses of atomic energy and the elimination of atomic and other weapons of mass destruction