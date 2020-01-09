President Trump’s Sanctions on Iran: What We Know So Far 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:17s - Published President Trump’s Sanctions on Iran: What We Know So Far Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explain what new sanctions will be placed on Iran in response to attacks on two American airbases.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this mack RT @ezralevant: U.S. President Donald Trump just hit Iran with a raft of new sanctions -- for shooting at U.S. military personnel, without… 14 seconds ago Brandon J Landry 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PoliticalShort: President Trump Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against any individual or entity operating in t… 36 seconds ago ComradeSwampMadness RT @C_3C_3: President Trump just put more strangling sanctions on Iran. Right now John Kerry is thinking to himself: “How***are the mu… 36 seconds ago 'dis it RT @ElkeBabiuk: Trump's 'business ties' to Iran's Revolutionary Guards reemerge, a day after he designated it a terror group President's f… 43 seconds ago IRTEZA RT @CNNPolitics: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says President Trump will issue an executive order for new sanctions against Iran: "We will con… 2 minutes ago