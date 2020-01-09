Global  

President Trump’s Sanctions on Iran: What We Know So Far

President Trump's Sanctions on Iran: What We Know So Far

President Trump’s Sanctions on Iran: What We Know So Far

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explain what new sanctions will be placed on Iran in response to attacks on two American airbases.
Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: The president threatens new sanctions against Iran

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander warns of "harsher revenge soon," even as President Trump...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, says Donald Trump

*Washington:* Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday and...
Mid-Day - Published


mack84593112

mack RT @ezralevant: U.S. President Donald Trump just hit Iran with a raft of new sanctions -- for shooting at U.S. military personnel, without… 14 seconds ago

BrandonJLandry

Brandon J Landry 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @PoliticalShort: President Trump Executive Order authorizing the imposition of sanctions against any individual or entity operating in t… 36 seconds ago

StroznStarz

ComradeSwampMadness RT @C_3C_3: President Trump just put more strangling sanctions on Iran. Right now John Kerry is thinking to himself: “How***are the mu… 36 seconds ago

mari_is_so_done

'dis it RT @ElkeBabiuk: Trump's 'business ties' to Iran's Revolutionary Guards reemerge, a day after he designated it a terror group President's f… 43 seconds ago

HOTTIEIRTEZA

IRTEZA RT @CNNPolitics: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says President Trump will issue an executive order for new sanctions against Iran: "We will con… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against Iran [Video]Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions Against Iran

Iranian officials have also denied their involvement in the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed, killing 176 people on board. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published

Need 2 Know: Shot Out of the Sky, Meghan In Canada [Video]Need 2 Know: Shot Out of the Sky, Meghan In Canada

Here are the headlines you Need 2 know for Friday, January 10, 2020

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:22Published

