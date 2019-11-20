Global  

Warner Bros. Signs AI Deal to Predict Film Success

According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter,’ the studio will use Cinelytic “to guide decision-making at the greenlight stage.”.

The L.A.-based startup’s software will allow users to create pitch models and will determine a film’s potential using historical patterns and data.

Cinelytic CEO Tobias Queisser emphasized that the software will act only as an assistant.

What it is good at is crunching numbers and breaking down huge data sets and showing patterns that would not be visible to humans.

But for creative decision-making, you still need experience and gut instinct.

, Cinelytic CEO Tobias Queisser, via ‘The Hollywood Reporter'.

The deal is a significant step for Hollywood, which remains skeptical about new technology, particularly artificial intelligence
Warner Bros. signs AI startup to help decide which films to back

Warner Bros. signs AI startup to help decide which films to backPhoto by Amy T. Zielinski/Getty Images Storied film studio Warner Bros. has signed a deal with...
