Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Says Missile Did Not Cause Ukrainian Plane To Crash

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Iran Says Missile Did Not Cause Ukrainian Plane To Crash

Iran Says Missile Did Not Cause Ukrainian Plane To Crash

Skyler Henry reports Iran has invited the US to take part in the crash investigation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran urges involved parties to probe Ukrainian plane crash

Tehran, Jan 10 (IANS) Iran on Friday urged all the parties involved to contribute to a probe into the...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24Seattle TimesBBC News


Canada cites 'multiple' intel sources in blaming Iran for a deadly Ukrainian plane crash

Justin Trudeau has pointed the finger squarely at Iran following a deadly plane crash of a Ukrainian...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCTV News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The evidence the plane was shot down in Iran [Video]The evidence the plane was shot down in Iran

Sky's defence correspondent Alistair Bunkall has been assessing the evidence of whether the plane was hit by a missile in Iran.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:43Published

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran [Video]Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.