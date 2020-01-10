Global  

Celebs mourn Australia, call for peace not war in D.C.

Inspired by youth climate action around the world and despite her earlier arrest, actress Jane Fonda called for peace not war in her latest "Fire Drill Friday" protest in Washington, D.C.

On Friday, joined by actors Joaquin Phoenix and others.
"I want us all to open our hearts for a moment for the people in Australia, who are living in an inferno," Fonda said.

"A land that has recently lost to the fires what is reported to be a billion animals," she added during her climate change protest on Capitol Hill on Friday.

Fonda also raised the recent escalation between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East and said "war is bad for climate." Actor Joaquin Phoenix joined Fonda on stage and raised the issue of meat and dairy industry.

"The meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change," Phoenix said.




