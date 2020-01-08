Global  

Australia Urges Nearly 250,000 to Evacuate Due to Massive Bushfires

Emergency messages were sent to more than 240,000 people informing them to leave their homes.

High winds are expected to move through Victoria on Saturday morning.

The country has prepared military backup, and authorities say the next few hours could be “very, very challenging.".

Even with rain in Melbourne, even with forecast better conditions next week, there is a long way to go in what has been an unprecedented fire event.

, Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, via statement.

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews urged residents to leave “if you are told to.”.

27 people have been killed in the wildfires since October, .

And more than 25.5 million acres of land have been burned
