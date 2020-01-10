Global  

What It’s Like To Be An Iranian-American-Brit Right Now

The world has expressed its shock after the recent crisis involving Iran and the US – but things get even more complicated when you’re an Iranian-American Brit.

We spoke to Iranian-born filmmaker and British / American national Tina Gharavi, who expresses her fear at what growing hostility between the two nations could mean for her family.

Tensions between the US and Iran have reached breaking point after Iranian commander General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq.
