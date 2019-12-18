Global  

Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive

Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive

Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive

Powersharing is set to return to Northern Ireland after Sinn Fein joined the DUP leadership in backing a deal to re-enter devolved government together.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said a draft agreement tabled by the UK and Irish governments provided a basis to resurrect parliamentary institutions that have been down for three years.
