Kristen Stewart stayed under the radar despite Actress Of The Decade accolade

Kristen Stewart found a way to stay under the radar despite winning the Actress Of The Decade accolade.

The 'Underwater' star was recently handed the award by the Hollywood Critics Association, but in a bid to keep with her desire to stay out of the spotlight, she recorded a video message to accept the award.

Asked how she plans to shun the attention she'll get after winning the accolade, she told ET Canada: she told ET Canada: Kristen has spoken many times about finding fame difficult and recently revealed she "struggled" with her identity when she first hit the spotlight.

She said: The 29-year-old actress is feeling "stimulated and progressive" in her career and is ready to tell the world the stories she wants to tell.
