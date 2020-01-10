Will Smith Celebrates His Career With Rap Duet Featuring Jimmy Fallon

Will Smith summed up his career in a rap duet with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Smith rapped "The History of Will Smith," covering everything from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to "Independence Day".

The two went back and forth, with Smith rapping "a real big star needs a real big screen".

When he sat down with Fallon, Smith said rapping the song made him realize he's had a great career.

"As we were going through, I was kinda like, I had a nice little run.