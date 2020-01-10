|
Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Royal Rift Continues To Ripple Across The Pond
Days after announcing plans to step back from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently weathering the fallout separately, on different sides of the pond.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the couple...
Reuters - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this