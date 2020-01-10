Global  

Marianne Williamson exits 2020 race, saying 'love will prevail'

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended her quixotic outsider campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.

Colette Luke has more.
(SOUNDBITE) MARIANNE WILLIAMSON, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, SAYING: "It is our time, it is time for the people to step in." Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who promoted politics of love and conscience, ended her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.

In a Facebook statement, Williamson said she was suspending her campaign because she would not be able to get enough votes to (quote) "elevate our conversation any more than it is now." She ended the statement saying quote: "Finally, these are not times to despair; they are simply times to rise up.

Things are changing swiftly and dramatically in this country, and I have faith that something is awakening among us.

A politics of conscience is still yet possible.

And yes….love will prevail.

(upsound Williamson) Williamson won some admirers with a spirituality-focused campaign, advocating a Department of Peace and embracing an economic justice agenda to repair damage done by so-called trickle-down economics.

She argued that her fellow Democratic rivals were not taking on Trump the right way..

(Williamson soundbite) The Texas native and best-selling author - made a name for herself on Oprah Winfrey's show and became a "spiritual guide" for Hollywood.

But she remained a long shot to win the nomination and had one of the smallest campaigns in the race.




