Local Teacher Receives National Award

Redstone arsenal.

As alabama looks to expand its skilled workforce over the next several years -- part of that equation is having good teachers to educate young people.

A health science teacher at colbert heights high school received a national award from the association for career and technical education.

Beth brumley was one of five candidates from schools across the country who were up for the "new teacher of the year" award.

Brumley says one of the reasons she thinks she won is because 100 percent of her students have passed the test for their certified nursing assistant credential after leaving her class.

She says the award inspires her to do more for her students.

"let's just don't stay here at a national award.

Let's do something else for our students.

So it pushes me to make more goals for this classroom and for our school system.

Ms. brumley's always there for anybody, no matter if you're a student or not or in her health class or not.

She's always been just a listening ear for everyone."

Brumley has been teaching at colbert heights for the past five years.

She is also an alum of the school.

We have more on her course - on our website -- waay-tv-dot- com -- just click on the