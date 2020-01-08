Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Teacher Receives National Award

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Local Teacher Receives National Award

Local Teacher Receives National Award

A local Colbert Heights High School teacher, Beth Brumley, receives a national award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local Teacher Receives National Award

Redstone arsenal.

As alabama looks to expand its skilled workforce over the next several years -- part of that equation is having good teachers to educate young people.

A health science teacher at colbert heights high school received a national award from the association for career and technical education.

Beth brumley was one of five candidates from schools across the country who were up for the "new teacher of the year" award.

Brumley says one of the reasons she thinks she won is because 100 percent of her students have passed the test for their certified nursing assistant credential after leaving her class.

She says the award inspires her to do more for her students.

"let's just don't stay here at a national award.

Let's do something else for our students.

So it pushes me to make more goals for this classroom and for our school system.

Ms. brumley's always there for anybody, no matter if you're a student or not or in her health class or not.

She's always been just a listening ear for everyone."

Brumley has been teaching at colbert heights for the past five years.

She is also an alum of the school.

We have more on her course - on our website -- waay-tv-dot- com -- just click on the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClairBrett

Clair Brett so lucky that she was my 5th grade teacher! We all Loved her so much! <3 https://t.co/WgV3Qoe7zt 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Excellence in Education - Haley Schulz Cucinello - 1/8/2020 [Video]Excellence in Education - Haley Schulz Cucinello - 1/8/2020

Excellence in Education - Haley Schulz Cucinello - 1/8/2020

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:11Published

Lancaster music teacher finalist for Grammy Educator Award [Video]Lancaster music teacher finalist for Grammy Educator Award

Lancaster music teacher finalist for Grammy Educator Award

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.