CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 10)

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 10)

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 10)

The victim found wrapped in plastic inside of a U-Haul truck in Fullerton was identified as a 29-year-old Anaheim Woman.

Alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. are rising at an alarming rate.

Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson dropped out of the race for the presidency today.
