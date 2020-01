Chiefs game plan for winter storm this weekend

K-S-H-B DOT COM SLASHWEBLINKS.CREWS ARE ALSO MAKINGSURE FANS CAN GET TOARROWHEAD -- AS THECHIEFS TAKE ON THETEXANS ON SUNDAY.THE MARTZ BROTHERSCREW PLANS TO USEROCK SALT FOR THEPARKING LOT AND BLUEICE MELT FOR THESIDEWALKS AND WALKINGAREAS AROUND THESTADIUM.THEY SAY FREEZING RAINIS ONE OF THE TOUGHESTTHINGS TO DEAL WITH.Jim Martz/Martz Brothers LawnCarewe've got to keep that treatmentdown on the surfaces so thatwhen itdoes turn to snow Saturday,we'renot trying to push snow off of askating rink.THE CREW SAYS IT'SCHECKING THE FORECASTEVERY HOUR...AND ADAPTING AS THEWEATHER DOES...SO THE PARKING LOTGATES CAN OPEN ON TIMEON SUNDAY.BUT THAT'S JUST THEPLAN FOR OUTSIDEARROWHEAD.PREPARING THE FIELDFOR THE SNOW IS AWHOLE OTHER BALL GAME.ARROWHEAD ISSPARKLING IN GOLD FORTHE PLAYOFFS.Mark DonovanPresident, KC Chiefs"It's an amazing field forJanuary.Our grounds crew does a really,really good job."TONIGHT -- THE CHIEFSCREW IS BRACING FORTHE SNOW."First priority, the field,making surewe do everything right there."THE FIELD TEMPERATUREIS ABOUT 75 DEGREESNOW.IT'S HEATED.BUT THIS WEEKEND AWINTER STORM COULDBRING EVERYTHING FROMRAIN -- TO SLEET -- TOSNOW -- TO THE STADIUM.Mark DonovanPresident, KC Chiefs"We'll probably uncover it onSaturday night and let itbreathe alittle bit then be ready to goonSunday.

If there's any chance ofanysnow on Saturday night we'llkeep itcovered until the morning of thegame."IF YOU'RE WORRIED ABOUTTHE TEAM -- DON'T BE.DARWIN THOMPSON SAYSTHEY'RE READY TO PLAY.Darwin ThompsonChiefs Running Back"Anywhere you want it.

We goneplayin the snow or whatever.

Itain't gonebother us."THERE'S A PLAN FOR THEFANS TOO.Mark DonovanPresident, KC Chiefs"We have some big tubes that wesend snow from the upper leveldown.

We do it also from thelowerlevel to the field.""We'll work through the eveningandthe evening and the night if wehaveto and be ready the next day."THE CHIEFS ARE EVENPREPARED TO CALL UPPERSONNEL IF NEEDED.Mark DonovanPresident, KC Chiefs"We activate a super secret,specialsnow team, which is a bunch ofourfull time employees."THE CHIEFS SAYEVERYONE FROM THEPRESIDENT -- WHO YOUJUST HEARD FROM -- TOTHE C-F-O AND EVENPEOPLE IN SALES ANDOTHER DEPARTMENTSCOME OUT -- IN THEIRWINTER GEAR -- ANDSHOVEL SNOW!DONOVAN TELLS US THESPECIAL SNOW TEAM ANDCREWS WILL SHOW UPTOMORROW AFTERNOON.CREWS NEED TO HAVEARROWHEAD READY BYNINE ON SUNDAYMORNING.THAT'S WHEN PARKINGLOT GATES ARE SET TOOPEN.STADIUM GATES OPEN ATNOON.AND KICK OFF IS SET FORA FEW MINUTES AFTERTWO.AS THIS STORM DEVELOPSOVERNIGHT...YOU CAN TUNE INTO 41ACTION NEWS TODAY FORTHE LATEST WEATHER ANDTRAFFIC CONDITIONS.IT ALL STARTS AT SIX A-M.