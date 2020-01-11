Global  

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.

He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien in college.
