'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published 'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension Demonstrators take aim at foreign interference in Iraq, after tensions between US and Iran played out on Iraqi soil.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Turkey, Iraq call for easing tension in Middle East Baghdad, Jan 10 (IANS) Turkey said it wanted to avoid Iraq becoming a stage for a proxy war and urged...

Sify - Published 1 day ago



US and Iran escalation worries Christians in the Middle East (AsiaNews) β€œThe Iraqis hope that the violent attacks by Iran and the United States will cease and that there...

Catholic Culture - Published 22 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this