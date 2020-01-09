Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension

'Keep your war away': Iraqis revive protests amid US-Iran tension

Demonstrators take aim at foreign interference in Iraq, after tensions between US and Iran played out on Iraqi soil.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey, Iraq call for easing tension in Middle East

Baghdad, Jan 10 (IANS) Turkey said it wanted to avoid Iraq becoming a stage for a proxy war and urged...
Sify - Published

US and Iran escalation worries Christians in the Middle East (AsiaNews)

“The Iraqis hope that the violent attacks by Iran and the United States will cease and that there...
Catholic Culture - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UNDER THE SHADOW movie [Video]UNDER THE SHADOW movie

UNDER THE SHADOW movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 1988 Tehran, Shideh (Narges Rashidi) is rejected by her medical school as a consequence of her politically active history. Her husband is sent off to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran 'Concluding' Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani [Video]Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran. The decision comes after missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops were launched. According to Reuters, no..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.