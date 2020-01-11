Global  

Surviving emu walks scorched earth of New South Wales, Australia

An emu walks the scorched earth of this New South Wales farm which burned in the devastating Australian bush fires.

"Bushfires have ripped through our farm in country NSW.

Great to see a pair of emus made it through!!" wrote the filmer.

Emus are flightless so would have been more vulnerable to the blazes than many other bird species.

The clip was filmed in Batlow on January 8th.

Scientists have estimated that more than 1 billion animals have died in the fires.
