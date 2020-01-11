Nicole Kidman got Bombshell advice from Meryl Streep 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published Nicole Kidman got Bombshell advice from Meryl Streep Nicole Kidman has revealed she asked for Meryl Streep's advice before agreeing to star 'Bombshell', which tells the story of how women at Fox News set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

Tweets about this Free Press Journal Bombshell actress Nicole Kidman shares advice on sexual harassment to her daughters https://t.co/yzIr1GnZdi 2 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Nicole Kidman shares the advice she gives her daughters Sunday and Faith about sexual harassment https://t.co/x50Mny6yIN 2 days ago Newsreal.com.ng Nicole Kidman got Bombshell advice from Meryl Streep https://t.co/XpkEx1sVul https://t.co/VcU49AdrUR 2 days ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Bombshell star Nicole Kidman shares the advice and conversations she's having with her young daughters about sexual har… 2 days ago Daily Mail Celebrity Nicole Kidman shares the advice she gives her daughters Sunday and Faith about sexual harassment https://t.co/x50Mny6yIN 3 days ago EFL RT @eeadpi: Bombshell star Nicole Kidman shares advice she's given her young daughters about sexual harassment https://t.co/7hy6MrzSL1 3 days ago Eeryn Falk Lubicich Bombshell star Nicole Kidman shares advice she's given her young daughters about sexual harassment https://t.co/7hy6MrzSL1 3 days ago Daily Mail Celebrity Bombshell star Nicole Kidman shares the advice and conversations she's having with her young daughters about sexual… https://t.co/TpgfeJPJMg 3 days ago