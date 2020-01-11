Global  

Nicole Kidman got Bombshell advice from Meryl Streep

Nicole Kidman has revealed she asked for Meryl Streep's advice before agreeing to star 'Bombshell', which tells the story of how women at Fox News set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.
Elisabeth Moss looks to Meryl Streep for tips on keeping her personal life private

Elisabeth Moss has taken tips from Meryl Streep on how to keep her personal life under the radar.

Elisabeth Moss has taken tips from Meryl Streep on how to keep her personal life under the radar.

Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement [Video]Stars arrive for Critics' Choice Awards on eve of Oscar noms announcement

Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Saoirse Ronan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lupita Nyong'o and "The Farewell" director Lulu Wang just some of the stars out in Santa Monica.

