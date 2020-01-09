Global  

Ormsby retains two-shot lead at Hong Kong Open

Wade Ormsby stays two shots clear of the field after a four-under third round of 66 at the Hong Kong Open.
SHOWS: HONG KONG, CHINA (JANUARY 11, 2020) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA - MAXIMUM USE OF TWO MINUTES.

NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE END OF THE ROUND, SO NO USE AFTER 0830GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 13 2020.

NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALE) 1.

WADE ORMSBY APPROACH TO THE 3RD SETS UP AN EAGLE 2.

WADE ORMSBY APPROACH TO THE 10TH SETS UP A BIRDIE 3.

GUNN CHAROENKUL HOLES BIRDIE PUTT FROM OFF THE GREEN AT THE 10TH 4.

JAZZ JANEWATTANANOND ALMOST HOLES HIS APPROACH SHOT AT THE 6TH, GOES ON TO MAKE A BIRDIE 5.

TERRY PILKADARIS HOLES LONG BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 14TH 6.

SHANE LOWRY APPROACH AT THE 7TH SETS UP A BIRDIE 7.

TONY FINAU HOLES BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 7TH STORY: Wade Ormsby of Australia retained his two-shot lead of the Hong Kong Open on Saturday (January 11) after a third round of four-under-par 66.

Ormsby, who has led the tournament throughout, made an eagle and three birdies in his round to give him a 13-under total of 197, two shots ahead of Gunn Charoenkul of Thailand, who made six birdies in his five-under round of 65.

Rashid Khan of India shot a 63, the lowest round of the day, to move up into a share of third place on nine-under, level with Terry Pilkadaris of Australia (64), Taewoo Kim of South Korea (66) and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (67).

Reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland dropped two shots back on Ormsby from his overnight position after a round of 68, sharing ninth place on seven-under with five golfers including American Tony Finau who shot a 65.

