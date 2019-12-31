Adani's coal mine project: Climate change protesters in Germany call on Siemens to pull out

Bernadette McPhee RT @market_forces: Anyone else think that @JoeKaeser offering a supervisory board position to a #climatechange activist furious about Sieme… 16 minutes ago

💧Julie Lyford RT @stopadani: UPDATE: Amidst 41 school strikes outside @Siemens offices across Germany, CEO @JoeKaeser has delayed his decision on whether… 17 minutes ago

Charlotte Berger @Siemens i am aware that Siemens is working on adani's carmichael coal mine and rail project. Because of the big en… https://t.co/RZ7xfT81dr 21 minutes ago

Rosie RT @AudreyCooke77: @JoeKaeser @Siemens Thank you for your reply Mr. Kaeser. The Adani mine project and railway will open up the Galilee Bas… 1 hour ago

👑 platalea regia🥄 Siemens have been offered a contact to work on the Adani Carmicheal coal mine. Please consider sending them a messa… https://t.co/OTLyJ6XSfP 1 hour ago

Alexandra Ulmer .@GretaThunberg calls on Siemens to review Adani coal mine project in Australia. Worth remembering the coal would b… https://t.co/iAVyc5sZU2 2 hours ago

V ! N @SiemensDE , you have the power to stop, delay or at least interrupt the building of the #Adani coal mine in Austra… https://t.co/0MJlljNfn8 2 hours ago