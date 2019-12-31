Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Adani's coal mine project: Climate change protesters in Germany call on Siemens to pull out

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Adani's coal mine project: Climate change protesters in Germany call on Siemens to pull out

Adani's coal mine project: Climate change protesters in Germany call on Siemens to pull out

They say coal-fired power plants contribute to global warming and want German firm Siemens to pull out of the project.

View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Climate activists target Siemens over Australia coal project

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists are staging rallies Friday outside the offices of German...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BernadetteMcP12

Bernadette McPhee RT @market_forces: Anyone else think that @JoeKaeser offering a supervisory board position to a #climatechange activist furious about Sieme… 16 minutes ago

JulieLyford

💧Julie Lyford RT @stopadani: UPDATE: Amidst 41 school strikes outside @Siemens offices across Germany, CEO @JoeKaeser has delayed his decision on whether… 17 minutes ago

Charlot15468478

Charlotte Berger @Siemens i am aware that Siemens is working on adani's carmichael coal mine and rail project. Because of the big en… https://t.co/RZ7xfT81dr 21 minutes ago

chomskyrose

Rosie RT @AudreyCooke77: @JoeKaeser @Siemens Thank you for your reply Mr. Kaeser. The Adani mine project and railway will open up the Galilee Bas… 1 hour ago

viiith_nerve

👑 platalea regia🥄 Siemens have been offered a contact to work on the Adani Carmicheal coal mine. Please consider sending them a messa… https://t.co/OTLyJ6XSfP 1 hour ago

AlexandraUlmer

Alexandra Ulmer .@GretaThunberg calls on Siemens to review Adani coal mine project in Australia. Worth remembering the coal would b… https://t.co/iAVyc5sZU2 2 hours ago

VinKebblewhite

V ! N @SiemensDE , you have the power to stop, delay or at least interrupt the building of the #Adani coal mine in Austra… https://t.co/0MJlljNfn8 2 hours ago

MikeHodgeSurf

Michael Hodge @JoeKaeser Please reconsider your dangerous involvement in the Adani coal mine in my country, Australia. We all sha… https://t.co/ao4IcA0CIT 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg calls on Siemens to halt planned Australia coal mine [Video]Greta Thunberg calls on Siemens to halt planned Australia coal mine

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has called on German engineering group Siemens AG to stop, delay or interrupt the building of a coal mine in Australia. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change [Video]Angela Merkel vows to try and fight climate change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “everything humanly possible” must be done to fight climate change. Merkel admitted she would not “live long enough to witness the worst effects of global..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.