Who's Onstage For The Iowa Democratic Presidential Debate

Buckle up.

The seventh Democratic presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to Business Insider, CNN and the Des Moines Register will co-host the event, which will be broadcast on CNN.

You can also likely stream on CNN.com and desmoinesregister.com.

Only six candidates have qualified for the debate.

It will be the first primary debate that without any candidates of color.

The qualifying candidates are: 1.

Former Vice President Joe Biden 2.

Sen.

Bernie Sanders 3.

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren 4.

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar 5.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg 6.

Businessman Tom Steyer The debate starts at 9 P.M.

EST and will be moderated by CNN "Situation Room" anchor Wolf Blitzer, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, and Des Moines Register chief political correspondent Brianne Pfannenstiel.
