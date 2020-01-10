Global  

General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News

General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News

General MM Naravane says Army ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir| OneIndia News

Army Chief General MM Naravane said in his first media briefing after taking charge that the Force was prepared to bring Pakistan Occupied Kashmir back under India if so directed by the Parliament.

Listen in.
