Extinction Rebellion climate activists protest against Australian government "inaction"

Extinction Rebellion activists demonstrated outside the High Commission of Australia in London on Friday (January 10th) to voice their anger at what they call the Australian government's "inaction" during the ongoing wildfires and global climate crisis.

Protesters were seen blocking roads intermittently, playing and dancing to music as well as scrawling various messages in chalk on the pavement outside of the building.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Misleading images of Aussie fires make their way to social media [Video]Misleading images of Aussie fires make their way to social media

SYDNEY — As Australia's fires burn at an unprecedented rate, social media activists have been quick to share maps and images of the wildfires — though not all of them are accurate. One example..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published

Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis [Video]Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

