Martin Lawrence blames Will Smith for Bad Boys delay

Martin Lawrence blames Will Smith for Bad Boys delay

Martin Lawrence blames Will Smith for Bad Boys delay

Martin Lawrence says Will Smith is to blame for the delay in making 'Bad Boys For Life' as he wanted the script to be perfect.
