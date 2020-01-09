Global  

U.S. Senate Is Expected To Receive The Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

U.S. Senate Is Expected To Receive The Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

It comes after a three week standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Trump was impeached by the house last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Recent related news

Pelosi alerts House to be ready to send impeachment articles next week

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi alerted lawmakers Friday that she would move next week to send to...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNewsMediaiteReutersSifyNews24


Senate Democrats grow impatient waiting for Pelosi to send articles for Trump impeachment trial

Senate Democrats are increasingly urging the House to send articles of impeachment against President...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

canonwomange

Geneva RT @mmcauliff: Mike Lee, after praising Trump, says he had hoped and expected to receive more information from the Iran briefing. Then cal… 22 hours ago


Recent related videos

McConnell Backs Hawley's Resolution To Dismiss Articles Of Impeachment [Video]McConnell Backs Hawley's Resolution To Dismiss Articles Of Impeachment

The resolution would dismiss articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for failure to prosecute.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

