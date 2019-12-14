Keanu Reeves: Been In Over 60 Movies

The Samuel Goldwyn Company, Netflix, Warner Bros.

Keanu Reeves is an actor best known for action movies like "The Matrix" (1999) and "John Wick" (2014).

Insider ranked his 10 best and 10 worst films according to critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reeves' highest-rated films include "Toy Story 4" (2019) and "Speed" (1994).

However, critics couldn't get on board with other projects like "Generation Um…" (2013) and "Exposed" (2016).

