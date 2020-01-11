Global  

Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday.

Jonah Green has more.
With only three weeks to go before the Iowa caucuses, a poll released by the Des Moines Register Friday shows Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead in a tight battle with three rivals.

Sanders received support from 20% of respondents in the poll, with the next three candidates - Senator Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden - in a statistical tie a few points behind him.

Iowa voters cast ballots in Feb.

3 party caucuses in the first contest in the state-by-state process of selecting a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.

Thirteen Democrats are still in the race.

The remainder of candidates polled below 10%.

Clearing 15% is important in Iowa, a state whose caucus system means supporters of candidates that do not meet a 15% threshold are forced to make a second choice.

The poll still found room for movement among the candidates, though, with 45% of respondents saying they could still change their mind.



