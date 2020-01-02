Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the 22-year-old marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with two goals in a 4-0 defeat of Norwich.

Rashford is the third youngest player in United’s history to reach that landmark and his double against the Canaries at Old Trafford on Saturday took his goal tally for the club to 64.