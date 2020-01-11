Global  

Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law'

Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law'Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law'
KulpaBart

Bart Kulpa RT @euronews: 'There is no Europe without the rule of law' Hundreds of judges in robes join mass protest in Warsaw #MarszTysiącaTóg https:/… 8 minutes ago

Connovar

Paul 🔶 RT @CiolosDacian: Delighted to see so many judges coming from all across Europe & marching today in Poland 🇵🇱 to defend the Rule of law. In… 25 minutes ago

phonzaman

Phonzaman RT @jftaveira1993: Hundreds of judges from across #Europe dressed in formal black robes marched in #Warsaw on Saturday to protest a draft P… 45 minutes ago

karolina_anna1

Karolina Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law' | ⁦@euronews⁩ https://t.co/t1OnsX0nGP 46 minutes ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Hundreds of judges from across #Europe dressed in formal black robes marched in #Warsaw on Saturday to protest a dr… https://t.co/qqLUsppAQ5 1 hour ago

RnEngstad

Nils Engstad Thousands of Warsaw residents joined the protests. via Euronews https://t.co/mXqyVrxYq5 1 hour ago

CiolosDacian

Dacian Cioloş Delighted to see so many judges coming from all across Europe & marching today in Poland 🇵🇱 to defend the Rule of l… https://t.co/xdybsfgUc3 1 hour ago

okimikobot

okimikobot Hundreds of judges and lawyers join Warsaw protest against Polish 'muzzle-law' https://t.co/8tQLnIex6A 1 hour ago

