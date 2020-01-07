Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran during protests in Tehran was a “flagrant violation of international law”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

British ambassador arrested at Tehran demonstration

British ambassador arrested at Tehran demonstrationDominic Raab has warned Iran it risks becoming an international “pariah” after the British...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Iran arrests UK ambassador in what Britain calls ‘flagrant violation of international law’

A top British official condemned Saturday’s arrest of the U.K. ambassador to Iran during...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •euronews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

trace2367

Trace x RT @BENEFITS_NEWS: YOU COULDN'T MAKE IT UP COULD YOU.... Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested htt… 1 hour ago

MaiaBug2010

♿️🔸🕷️🕸️⚫️MaiaB Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested https://t.co/o9SXzAnwBR Raab is an a… https://t.co/P8pwKF93ek 7 hours ago

BailiwickUK

Bailiwick Express UK Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested | Bailiwick Express UK https://t.co/BmlIAsUnTe 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says will obey law to avoid targeting Iranian cultural sites [Video]Trump says will obey law to avoid targeting Iranian cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would obey international law on avoiding targeting cultural sites in military attacks, walking back a threat he made against Iran days earlier.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War [Video]Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif made the comments during an interview with an NPR reporter. Zarif called the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.