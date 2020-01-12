Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

J&K cop caught with 2 Hizbul & Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir|OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:09s - Published < > Embed
J&K cop caught with 2 Hizbul & Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir|OneIndia News

J&K cop caught with 2 Hizbul & Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir|OneIndia News

PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO WEST BENGAL, DELHI POLICE SERVES NOTICE TO 9 STUDENTS IN JNU VIOLENCE CASE, DECORATED J&K COP CAUGHT WITH HIZBUL TERRORISTS ON WAY TO DELHI, AMIT SHAH HITS OUT AT OPPOSITION OVER CAA, CONG PRESIDENT SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT OVER CAA, PROTESTS IN TEHRAN OVER SHOOTING DOWN UKRAINIAN PLANE AND OTHER NEWS

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Subhode82995732

Subhodeep Ghosh RT @AskAnshul: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who has a President's medal for bravery, caught with 2 top Hizbul Muja… 3 seconds ago

sadrulijafri

fahadjafri RT @Shehla_Rashid: THIS is the closest you'll ever come to witnessing the working of the deep state 👇 Davinder Singh shot into spotlight a… 9 seconds ago

AM_Hashmi3

Ali Hashmi RT @kavita_krishnan: Afzal Guru had in an affidavit named J&K police officer Davinder Singh as setting him up to take a Parltt Attack accus… 30 seconds ago

AdvGarewal

Rajbir Garewal Adv. RT @_sabanaqvi: This is an important story in labyrinth of #kashmir. Afzal guru had in a sworn affidavit named this officer as making him d… 33 seconds ago

drshamamohd

Shama Mohamed J&K cop Davinder Singh caught with Hizbul Terrorists. His name had earlier been mentioned in Afzal Guru's letter T… https://t.co/4ojWiDG6PU 35 seconds ago

IndurChhugani

Indur Chhugani Police sources say investigations are underway to find out why the terrorists were going to Delhi with the help of… https://t.co/Xhi6nYfSai 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.