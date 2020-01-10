Global  

Ormsby leads from start to finish to win Hong Kong Open

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:42s
Ormsby leads from start to finish to win Hong Kong OpenWade Ormsby wins the Hong Kong Open for the second time.
Ormsby leads from start to finish to win Hong Kong Open

SHOWS: HONG KONG, CHINA (JANUARY 12, 2020) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA - MAXIMUM USE OF TWO MINUTES.

NO USE 48 HOURS AFTER THE END OF THE ROUND.

NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALE) 1.

WADE ORMSBY APPROACH TO THE 17TH SETS UP A BIRDIE 2.

SHANE LOWRY HOLES EAGLE PUTT AT THE 13TH 3.

SHANE LOWRY HOLES BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 16TH 4.

GUNN CHAROENKUL HOLES BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 16TH 5.

JAZZ JANEWATTANANOND HOLES BIRDIE PUTT AT THE 2ND 6.

TONY FINAU APPROACH TO THE 14TH SETS UP A BIRDIE 7.

WADE ORMSBY TAPS IN FOR PAR AT THE 18TH TO WIN THE TOURNAMENT 8.

WADE ORMSBY PRESENTED WITH THE TROPHY STORY: Wade Ormsby of Australia led from start to finish to win the Hong Kong Open by four strokes on Sunday (January 12).

Winner of the event in 2017, Ormsby led by two shots overnight and his third successive four-under-par round of 66 which included six birdies and two bogeys gave him a four-round total of 17-under 263.

The 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland surged out of the pack with a six-under 64 to take second place on 13-under with Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul one shot further back after a round of 69.

Another Thai, Jazz Janewattananond was fourth on 11-under after shooting a 68, with American Tony Finau fifth one shot back after a 67.

(Production: Mike Brock)



