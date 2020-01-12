Global  

Queen arrives to church in Sandringham amid family crisis

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attended church on Sunday, ahead of a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
The 93-year-old monarch arrived at St.

Mary Magdalene's Church in Norfolk, eastern England.

Britain's royal family has been thrown into turmoil by Prince Harry's announcement on Wednesday (January 8) that he and his wife, who are together officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Harry's father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his elder brother Prince William, will also attend the meeting, due to take place on Monday (January 13) at the queen's Sandringham estate, a Buckingham Palace source told Reuters.




